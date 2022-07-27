 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cap America promotes Griffith to customer service supervisor, evening shift

griffith

Deliah Griffith

 Provided by Cap America

Cap America, Inc. announced last week Deliah Griffith has been promoted to customer service supervisor for the newly implemented evening shift.

Griffith was hired as an account executive in 2016 and has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Central Methodist University.

In her new role, Griffith will directly supervise and coordinate the evening customer service shift. This additional shift was added to support the immense growth Cap America has experienced. Griffith will be responsible for the training of all new hires and coordinating between shifts to ensure an efficient workflow.

Griffith will report to the customer service manager Amber Vance.

“Deliah was outstanding in her role as an account executive over the past six years," Vance said. "She proved herself a leader as she successfully managed her team, assisted with training, and filled in for other roles as needed. I am confident that she will be an exceptional addition to our supervisor team and will excel in this new position.”

