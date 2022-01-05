 Skip to main content
Cap America promotes Lewis to knit supervisor

lewis

Jessica Lewis

 Provided by Cap America

Cap America, Inc. announced recently that Jessica Lewis has been promoted to Knit Supervisor.

Lewis started with Cap America as an EK operator in 2018. Prior to this, she was a production supervisor at Madison County Sheltered Workshop, where she was responsible for teaching and training new employees as well as monitoring daily production goals.

Lewis’ promotion accommodates for exponential growth within Cap America’s USA made knit department. Starting Jan. 1, knit production will mirror Cap America’s embroidery production: 24 hours a day, 6 days a week. Lewis will be one of two supervisors to oversee knit department employees. She will ensure that the department continues to run safely and efficiently and that the highest standard of quality for knit products is met.

Lewis will report to Jon Page, Vice President of Production

“Jessica has shown exemplary ambition and drive during her tenure with Cap America,"Page said. "Her skill as an EK operator and her previous leadership experience will both serve her well in this new position. I am confident she will excel and be an essential part of department growth.”

