Cap America promotes Page to vice president of prouduction

jon page cap a

Jon Page

 Provided by Cap America

Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Jon Page has been promoted to Vice President of Production. Page previously held the position of Director of Knit Operations. The USA made knit department experienced exponential growth under his leadership.

Page, who started with the company in 2014, was essential to the growth of the knit category of the company’s product line, and was instrumental in implementing new revolutionary technology for the process as well as overseeing training and staff development. As the vice president of production, Page will continue to oversee knit department operations and implement strategic initiatives to continue the development of Cap America’s production departments.

Page will report to Senior Vice President of Production Tom Gillespie.

“Jon’s expertise in knit operations has been imperative to the success of our USA made knit department," Gillespie said. "I am excited to work alongside him to continue this pattern of growth.”

