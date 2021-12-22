 Skip to main content
Cap America promotes Schettler to vice president of sales

Grace Schettler

Cap America, Inc. announced last week Grace Schettler has been promoted to vice president of sales. Schettler has been an award-winning member of the Cap America sales force for four years.

Schettler, an industry veteran, joined the Cap America team in 2017 as national sales manager. She was quickly promoted to director of sales, leading a rep force of multi-line reps in both the ASI and sporting goods industries. She has been instrumental in the growth of Cap America’s customer base and sales.

As vice president of sales, Schettler will be responsible for establishing and developing territories, analyzing market statistics, directing staff training, and evaluating the Cap America sales division. She will work alongside the rest of the Cap America leadership team to implement strategies to ensure the continued growth of the company.

Schettler will report to President and COO Mark Gammon.

“Grace has excelled from the moment she joined the company,"Gammon said. "Her drive and determination are undeniable, and I’m proud to welcome her to the executive leadership team.”

