Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has a full schedule of programs planned for September, which includes birding, nature art and Day on the River. Some programs require registration in advance, so Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler said it’s important guests familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
Koehler said the feature event in September is Day on the River on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Day on the River is our largest event of the year, featured at Riverfront Park at the end of Broadway in Cape Girardeau,” Koehler said. “People love this event because we offer free boat rides, there are hands-on activities and we simply take the day to discover the river and all it has to offer.
Koehler said Day on the River activities focus on the importance of the Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands. This event is fun for the entire family featuring live river animals and free boat rides throughout the day. The last boat will leave around 3:30 p.m., so Koehler suggests arriving early in the day. No registration is required for Day on the River.
Koehler said parents should also know about regular occurring age-specific programs at the nature center, such as Babes in the Woods, Little Acorns, and Conservation Kids. Babes in the Woods is specifically designed to give infants and toddlers up to two years old an introduction to nature. Little Acorns is for children ages three to six, and Conservation Kids is for children ages seven to 11.
“One size doesn’t always fit all, so we have programs that happen every month that are designed for the specific needs of these age groups,” Koehler said. “This tailoring to age ranges helps to engage children where their needs are at each age and gives them a wonderful foundation of nature knowledge to build on as they get older.”
September programs at the nature center include:
- Outdoor Skills: Geocaching, Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 12 and up. Register in advance.
- Wildlife: Feeding Frenzy, Thursday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., all ages. No registration required.
- Conservation Kids: Mysterious Migrating Armadillo, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., ages 7-11. Register in advance.
- Little Acorns: Whooo Flies at Night? Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. or Tuesday, September 17, from 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m., ages 3-6. Register in advance.
- Discover Nature: Snakes Alive, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., all ages. No registration required.
- Habitats: Day on the River, Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., all ages. No registration required.
- Homeschool: Stream Stomp, Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 10 to 15 and Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 6 to 10. Register in advance.
- Nature Art: Repurposed Totes, Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., ages 12 and up. Register in advance.
- Birds: Birding 101, Friday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., ages 16 and up. Register in advance.
- Babes in the Woods: Squirrelly Squirrels, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., ages 0 to 2. Register in advance.
- Discover Nature: A Sand Prairie Adventure, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., ages 7 and up. Register in advance.
- Birds: Birding Hike, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., ages 16 and up. Register in advance.
Nature center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once someone creates a profile and registers for an event, they will receive details about programs they’ve registered for.
“We hope people will also sign up for our text alerts,” Koehler said. “We get a lot of comments that our text reminders are a great help in remembering what programs to attend and register for.”
The nature center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting, MDC Nature, to 468311. Koehler said an online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under “facility updates” and “news for southeast region.”
Find information about age specific monthly programs, such as Little Acorns, Babes in the Woods, and Conservation Kids, as well as other programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. Events at the nature center are free, thanks to the 1/8 of 1 percent Conservation State Sales Tax. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature is located inside Cape County Park North, just east of I-55 exit 99.
