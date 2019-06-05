Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has a full schedule of programs planned for June, which includes Free Fishing Weekend, June 8 and 9. Some programs require registration in advance, so Cape Nature Center Manager Sara Turner said it’s important guests familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
Turner said the feature event in June is Kids’ Fishing, Saturday, June 8, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. No registration is required for this event.
“We’re continuing our ‘Year of Fish’ with a chance to bring your kids fishing in our kids’ fishing pond,” Turner said. “They can try the casting range, you can all learn how to cook and clean fish as a family, make a fishy craft, and learn to identify some of Missouri’s fish species.”
Adults can take advantage of Free Fishing Weekend, June 8 and 9, by borrowing a pole and bait to take the entire family fishing at the lake in Cape County Park North.
Turner said parents should also know about regular occurring age-specific programs at the center, such as Babes in the Woods, Little Acorns and Conservation Kids. Babes in the Woods is specifically designed to give infants and toddlers up to two years old an introduction to nature. Little Acorns is for children ages three to six, and Conservation Kids is for children ages seven to 11.
“One size doesn’t always fit all, so we have programs that happen every month that are designed for the specific needs of these age groups,” Turner said. “This tailoring to age ranges helps to engage children where their needs are at each age and gives them a wonderful foundation of nature knowledge to build on as they get older.”
June programs at the nature center include:
- Wildlife: Feeding Frenzy, Thursday, June 6, 1 to 2 p.m. No registration required.
- Primitive Skills: Atlatl, Friday, June 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., ages 10 and up; Maintz Conservation Area. Register in advance here.
- Fishing Skills: Father’s Day Wade Fishing, Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; ages 7 and up. Register in advance here.
- Hiking: Seventy-Six Conservation Area, Saturday, June 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register in advance here.
- Nature Art: Indigo Dye Demonstration, Saturday, June 22, 9 to 11:30 a.m., ages 12 and up. Register in advance here.
- Nature Art: Plant Dyeing with Indigo, Saturday, June 22, 1 to 3:30 p.m., ages 18 and up. Register in advance here.
- Babes in the Woods: Let’s Go Fishing, Saturday, June 29, 9 to 9:30 a.m. or 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 0-2. Register in advance here.
Nature center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once someone creates a profile and registers for an event, they will receive details about programs they’ve registered for.
“Another popular feature we offer is our texting subscription,” Turner said.
The nature center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting, MDC Nature, to 468311. Turner said an online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.
Find information about age specific monthly programs, such as Little Acorns, Babes in the Woods and Conservation Kids, as well as other programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. Events at the nature center are free, thanks to the 1/8th of 1 percent Conservation State Sales Tax. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature is located inside Cape County Park North, just east of I-55 exit 99.
