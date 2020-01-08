Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host a Bear Paint Pour, Jan. 9, as well as a full schedule of other FREE nature programs in January. Some programs require registration in advance, so Cape Nature Center Manager Sara Turner said it’s important guests familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
Turner said Nature and the Arts, Jan. 25, will be extra special this month, featuring naturally inspired art. Live music and a chance to meet the artists begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. Groups are welcome and registration is not required.
Also notable is the Day in the Life of a Wildlife Veterinarian, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MDC’s Wildlife Veterinarian, Sherri Russell, will visit the center and give guests a behind the scenes look at her job and the work surrounding wildlife health management for bears, grouse, deer and fish. Registration is required for this event at https://bit.ly/2SM5nWF. Ages seven and up are welcome to attend.
“This opportunity to interact with MDC’s wildlife veterinarian is truly special,” Turner said. “Sherri is very knowledgeable and will be a great person for young people especially, to interact with as they explore career possibilities.”
Turner said it’s important to check program information and register in advance if required at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
January programs include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Nature Art: Bear Paint Pour, Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., ages 8 and up. Register in advance.
- Outdoor Cooking: Dutch Oven Bread, Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., ages 12 and up. Register in advance.
- Conservation Kids: Outdoor Cooking, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ages 7-11. Register in advance.
- Little Acorns: Nature’s Drummers, Saturday, Jan. 11, or Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., ages 3-6. Register in advance.
- Trees: Winter Tree ID, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., all ages. Register in advance.
- Discover Nature: Campfire Stories, Friday, 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., all ages. No registration required.
- Hiking: Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., ages 12 and up. Register in advance.
- Field to Freezer: Processing a Rabbit and Making Stew, Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., ages 16 and up. Register in advance.
- Birds: Winter Birding 101, Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., all ages. No registration required.
- Homeschool: Animal Investigators, Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 10-15. Register in advance.
- Homeschool: Animal Investigators, Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m., ages 6-10. Register in advance.
- Nature Art: Cape Needlers, Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., ages 16 and up. Register in advance.
- Babes in the Woods: Regal Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., ages 0-2. Register in advance.
- Nature Art: Nature and the Arts, Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m., all ages. No registration required.
- Wildlife: A Day in the Life of a Wildlife Veterinarian, Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., ages 7 and up. Register in advance.
- Discover Nature: Nature Center Trivia Night, Friday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., ages 12 and up. Register one team member in advance.
Nature center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating an account, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once someone creates an account and registers for an event, they will receive details about programs they’ve registered for.
“Another popular feature we offer is our texting subscription,” Turner said.
The nature center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting, MDC Nature, to 468311. Turner said an online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.
Find information about age specific monthly programs, such as Little Acorns, Babes in the Woods and Conservation Kids, as well as other programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. Events at the nature center are free, thanks to the 1/8th of 1 percent Conservation State Sales Tax. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature is located inside Cape County Park North, just east of I-55 exit 99.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.