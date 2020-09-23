Cape Nature Center to host bow-making workshops in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those interested in creating a primitive yet wildly popular and sometimes competitive tool known as the longbow will get the chance at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s “Introduction to Traditional Bow-Making” at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center. The program will be offered Oct. 1 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 2 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 3 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Participants will explore the history of archery in North America from raw material harvest to bow design and performance. Then, using only hand tools and patience, will craft handmade hickory longbow works of art.

“I enjoy teaching this course because it opens up a forest full of opportunity for bow-making,” said course instructor and MDC Southeast Regional Education Supervisor A.J. Hendershott. “So many Missouri hardwood trees will make a great bow. This class is a fantastic introduction for those who are curious about how a wooden longbow is made.”

Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174426.

To ensure the safety of all, this program requires participants – limited to age 15 and older -- to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include: