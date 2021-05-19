Cape Nature Center to host new Adventure Camps for youth this summer

For many adults, summertime as a child meant freedom.

It was typically a time of relaxation and a break from the daily school grind, with all the time in the world to hike, swim or catch that long-awaited lunker on the end of a fishing line. This summer, the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is offering that same sense of liberty during MDC’s Summer Adventure Camps.

Register your child today – it’s FREE – so they can have that lifelong memory of catching that first fish, and just taking things slow (the way summer was meant to be).

With two available camp opportunities targeted at different age groups, you’re bound to find a matching adventure for your family. Registration is required and can be completed at the links below. It’s recommended to register soon, as space is limited.

• Conservation Teens | Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.