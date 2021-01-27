Care facility employee charged with stealing from company

King then provided information about her job and how the clients' monies were received and released from the fire safes.

When asked about making deposits, King said that sometimes the clients' monies were deposited into the Covenant Care checking account at First State Community Bank. She said there would be a record of the funds deposited on the deposit slip.

The officer then showed King the ledgers of three different clients. King said that she recognized the ledgers of each client and was familiar with each client's financials. The officer questioned King about several instances in which the logs showed transactions that had not been deposited in the bank. The officer showed King copies of all the deposit slips for those alleged deposits and advised that none of the deposit slips indicated any cash had been deposited.

While looking at the copies of the deposit slips, the officer asked King if that was her writing on them, and she reportedly agreed that it was. She said that she did not know what happened and the money should have been deposited.

After questioning, the officer told King that a report would be handed over to the Madison County Prosecutor for further review.