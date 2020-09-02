CARES Act applications reviewed

The second application the commission reviewed was from the non profit organization Healing Our Past Experiences or HOPE. The application requested $3,500 for cleaning supplies, disinfectants, masks and equipment needed to provide virtual services to survivors of sexual abuse, misuse and trauma. It outlined the need for an iPad, vlogging kit, iPhone 8+, video lighting panels and a desktop mic.

The commissioners denied the request.

The third application was a second request from the Fredericktown Fire Department for a commercial extractor, pump and express dryer. The commissioners had initially denied this request in the first application but, after hearing more details, agreed to the funding.

In the application, Fredericktown Fire Department explained how it uses reusable PPE equipment. The extractor, pump and dryer will ensure they are properly cleaned.

"Our PPE is not designed to be used one time and thrown away," the application reads. "Therefore, we need the proper means of decontaminating and disinfecting our PPE based on the manufacturers' specifications in regards to NFPA 1851:2020. Following proper PPE cleaning guidelines will ensure the life of the PPE is extended to it's maximum lifetime usage and eliminates the concern of cross contamination exposures."

An application from East Missouri Action Agency had been received but was not ready for the Madison County Commission to review.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

