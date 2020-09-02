CARES Act applications reviewed

The Madison County Commissioners approved another $34,672.06 of the $1,418,164 CARES Act funds the county received from the state.
The commissioners had previously approved $885,515.59 of funding with this additional amount bringing the total amount of funding allocated to $920,178.65. This leaves the county with $497,985.35 left to help fund additional needs throughout the year.
The county has contracted with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to aid in administering the funds. Margaret Yates from SEMO RPC explained the three new applications presented to the commission, Aug. 24.
The first application presented was from the Madison County Ambulance District. The commission approved $18,172.06 of the $105,990.02 requested.
The approved money went to purchase four laryngoscopes and supplies, one portable disinfection lamp, PPE supplies, cleaning supplies and an electrostatic sprayer.
In the application, Madison County Ambulance District explains new federal regulations recommend the use of video laryngoscopes for the safety and sanitary intubation and airway treatment. It says the disinfectant lamp and sprayer are used for disinfection of ambulances and crew quarters.
The commissioners did not approved portions of the application due to questions regarding payroll expenses, including wages for a COVID-19 safety officer. There was also a request in the application for lost revenue which Yates said would not qualify.
The second application the commission reviewed was from the non profit organization Healing Our Past Experiences or HOPE. The application requested $3,500 for cleaning supplies, disinfectants, masks and equipment needed to provide virtual services to survivors of sexual abuse, misuse and trauma. It outlined the need for an iPad, vlogging kit, iPhone 8+, video lighting panels and a desktop mic.
The commissioners denied the request.
The third application was a second request from the Fredericktown Fire Department for a commercial extractor, pump and express dryer. The commissioners had initially denied this request in the first application but, after hearing more details, agreed to the funding.
In the application, Fredericktown Fire Department explained how it uses reusable PPE equipment. The extractor, pump and dryer will ensure they are properly cleaned.
"Our PPE is not designed to be used one time and thrown away," the application reads. "Therefore, we need the proper means of decontaminating and disinfecting our PPE based on the manufacturers' specifications in regards to NFPA 1851:2020. Following proper PPE cleaning guidelines will ensure the life of the PPE is extended to it's maximum lifetime usage and eliminates the concern of cross contamination exposures."
An application from East Missouri Action Agency had been received but was not ready for the Madison County Commission to review.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
