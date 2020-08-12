CARES Act Funds approved

The Madison County Commissioners have approved $885,515.59 of the $1,418,164 CARES Act Funds Madison County received from the state.
The County has contracted with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission to aid in administering the funds.
The Madison County Health Department received the largest amount of funding at $294,996.93. A portion of the money will go toward testing expenses.
In its request, the health department said testing is vital to the identification of persons infected and, until Antigen testing equipment and supplies are available, the ability to provide PCR testing to the uninsured will become a public health function.
"It is estimated 1,935 persons in Madison County are uninsured per U.S. Census data," the application said. "At the current State of Missouri test rate of 3.5%, this is approximately 68 persons in Madison County who will present for testing."
Part of the funding granted by the commission would provide testing for those uninsured persons. The funding also pays for PPE and rapid testing equipment which provides results within an hour.
Other approved expenses for the Madison County Health Department included a refrigerator to store the vaccines once they are available, payroll expenses, touch free thermometers and community outreach expenses.
Madison Medical Center received the next highest allocation in the amount of $293,423.70. Items in its request included four ventilators, 20 infusion pumps, a lab hood, three CPR machines and 14 telemetry units.
The telemetry units came with the largest price tag in the amount of $120,048.25. According to the request, these devices will offer advanced technology to monitor a patients cardiac and respiratory status.
Marquand-Zion R-6 was awarded $105,466.51. The funds will go toward items such as touchless restroom equipment (faucets, flushers, towel dispensers), water bottle filling stations, touchless thermomenters, PPE supplies, hydrostatic sprays for buildings and buses, exterior wifi hub, hotspot at Marquand City Hall, insurance on student chromebooks so they can be taken home and picnic tables for outdoor learning and lunches.
Madison County was awarded $100,000 which will be used to pay the salary of the deputies who are required to take temperature of every person entering the courthouse, PPE needed in the building and shields to be installed in several offices.
Fredericktown R-I was awarded $41,616.03. These funds will go toward PPE, sanitation and water bottle filing stations in all the buildings.
Fredericktown Police Department was awarded $27,772.42 and the Fredericktown Fire Department was awarded $22,240.00 to be used for AED, PPE and sanitation equipment.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
