CARES Act money and bridge discussed

During its regular meeting, Dec. 7, the Madison County Commissioners approved the remainder of the $1,418,164 CARES Act funds the county received from the state.

The commissioners were presented with a new application from Marquand Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $38,897.21. The requested funds would be used to purchase a gear washer and dryer, detergent, disinfection pump to clean PPE and 4 AEDs and pads. The commission is still determining how much of this application to approve.

An application from Madison Medical Center, which was partially approved earlier in the year, will receive additional funding. The original application was for $313,131.86 with $59,265 previously approved and $259,866.86 remaining. The commission agreed to approve as much of the request as it could with the funds available. These additional funds will go toward an expansion and renovation to make more patient rooms. The funding will pay for planning, asbestos removal and disposal, 13 beds with scales and over bed tables, six stretchers, six dead air boxes and COVID-19 testing for employees.