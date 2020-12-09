CARES Act money and bridge discussed

During its regular meeting, Dec. 7, the Madison County Commissioners approved the remainder of the $1,418,164 CARES Act funds the county received from the state.
The commissioners were presented with a new application from Marquand Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $38,897.21. The requested funds would be used to purchase a gear washer and dryer, detergent, disinfection pump to clean PPE and 4 AEDs and pads. The commission is still determining how much of this application to approve.
An application from Madison Medical Center, which was partially approved earlier in the year, will receive additional funding. The original application was for $313,131.86 with $59,265 previously approved and $259,866.86 remaining. The commission agreed to approve as much of the request as it could with the funds available. These additional funds will go toward an expansion and renovation to make more patient rooms. The funding will pay for planning, asbestos removal and disposal, 13 beds with scales and over bed tables, six stretchers, six dead air boxes and COVID-19 testing for employees.
The Madison County Health Department made a request to increase its application by $33,049.60 for four new computers, printers and IT installation in its new building. There was discussion as to whether or not the equipment would be directly COVID-related, and the request was denied.
Funds have now been awarded to Madison County Health Department, Fredericktown R-I, Madison Medical Center, Fredericktown Fire Department, Marquand-Zion R-6, Fredericktown Police Department, Madison County, Madison County Ambulance District, H.O.P.E, EMAA, Cherokee Pass Fire Department, Marquand Volunteer Fire Department and SEMO Regional Planning.
Also, during the Dec. 7 commissioners meeting, several concerned citizens were present to discuss concerns with a bridge on county road 535.
Beverly Blankenship spoke on behalf of the group. She said she had an accident while driving over a water-covered Stouts Creek Bridge. She said her car was washed away by the current and was saved by her neighbors.
A handout from Blankenship outlined the problems saying the culverts under the bridge are filled with debris and even a light rain will cause water to accumulate on top of the bridge.
Road Supervisor Greg Pruett said the county has attempted to clear out the current culverts and they are impossible to clean. He said it is possible they are nothing more than five gallon barrels welded together that have began to deteriorate.
Commissioner Tom Stephens said they have already been in contact with a contractor and are looking into installing box culverts which would allow debris to flow through.
