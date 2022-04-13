 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carnival tickets on sale now

  • 0

Tickets for the 2022 Azalea Festival carnival are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit Gifford Lumber Company, First State Community Bank, or New Era Bank (Main Branch). They are $20 for a sheet of 25 tickets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song C…

Family Connection Events at FES

Family Connection Events at FES

The bond between school and home is a very important part of a student’s education. At Fredericktown Elementary School, we are committed to bu…

Omega Whitchurch

Omega Whitchurch

Omega Whitchurch, aka “The Cake Lady,” 87 of Farmington (formerly of Reynolds County and Ironton), died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her daug…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

James Edward Cook, 56, of Fredericktown, to Stacey Lynn Barnes, 51, of FredericktownRobert Alan Wienecke Jr., 33, of Fredericktown to Victoria…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News