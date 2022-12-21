Students at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School had a busy month leading up to winter break.

The KABMS 7th and 8th grade boys Blackcat basketball teams competed in the Perry County Thanksgiving Tournament and placed first in preseason play.

The 7th grade boys are undefeated and the 8th grade boys are having a successful season as well. The Blackcats play on Jan. 3 at Valley of Caledonia. The 7th grade Blackcats are coached by Kendal Jones and the 8th grade Blackcats are coached by J.R. Jensen.

The KABMS 7th and 8th grade Lady Blackcats participated in the Ste. Genevieve Round Robin preseason tournament. The Lady Blackcats are improving every game and have had some wins and some losses. The Lady Blackcats play at home, Jan. 3, against Valley of Caledonia. The 7th grade Lady Blackcats are coached by Alana Stephens and the 8th grade Lady Blackcats are coached by Lacey Moss.

The KABMS cheerleaders have been busy cheering at home basketball games and doing a fantastic job. The cheerleaders are coached by Maria Rohan.

The KABMS Academic Team has been preparing for their upcoming season by practicing weekly for their competitions which begin in February.

The KABMS 6th grade beginning band and middle school band, together with the high school band performed their winter band concert Dec. 15. It was a packed house and the band sounded amazing. The band is directed by Shelby Leo.

Before winter break, choir and band students serenaded the students, faculty, and staff at KABMS on Thursday and Friday to spread some Christmas cheer.

Students in Mr. Yount’s Industrial Arts class completed their metal projects in time for winter break.

KABMS Learning Zone students performed in the “The Magical Wizard of Oz.” The performance was Dec. 5. The show was performed for a full house.

The 8th grade students participated in a Game of Life simulation Dec. 15, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students chose a career path and visited stations to choose the type of car they would like to purchase, whether they are buying/renting a place to live, insurance for their home/car, utilities, groceries/eating out, taxes, and at the end students had an opportunity to spin the "That's Life" wheel. Depending on where it stopped, students had an unexpected expense or additional income. The final stop, students were instructed to figure their monthly expenses and subtract it from their net salary to see if they budgeted correctly or overspent for the month. Students also were given a goodie bag and a free t-shirt for going through the simulation. This simulation was sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce through the Learning Zone program.

KABMS held its building-wide spelling bee December 13. There were 18 students who competed in the spelling bee. Carli Smallen, 8th grade student, won first place in the spelling bee. Landon Bell, 6th grade student, won second place, and Micah Grimes, 6th grade student, won third place. All three students will represent KABMS in the conference spelling bee at North County High School in February.