For the months of October and November, Fredericktown High School students have been participating in a couple of big service projects.

October 31, 2022, the student council worked with the American Red Cross to organize a blood drive. Staff, students and community members came together to donate 38 pints of life saving blood with the potential to save 114 lives.

It is also the privilege of Fredericktown High School to honor our local veterans in November every year.

Veterans Day is when we honor all those living or deceased who have served in the United States Armed Forces in times of peace or war. At Fredericktown High School, Veterans Day is celebrated with a Veterans breakfast and parade.

This is the first year since 2019 that the JROTC has been able to host the veterans breakfast in the cafeteria.

Student Council sponsor Mallory Lawson, with the help of her student council members organized the parade. Lawson worked with all the district principals, received approval from the mayor, and procured the local police and fire departments to assist with the event. Student Council was also in charge of handing out gift bags to each veteran at the beginning of the parade.

JROTC Sponsors, Lieutenant Colonel John Francis and First Sergeant Brian Cofer, sent out invitations to about 200 veterans in the area, informing them that there would be a breakfast this year in addition to the parade. The breakfast had a great turn out with around 100 veterans attending.

Veterans were greeted with the high school band playing and the JROTC marching in the parade. Students lined up all the way from the high school to the middle and intermediate schools.

Fredericktown R-1 students held signs of thanks and clapped and waved to the passing veterans in their vehicles. After the Intermediate School, the veterans were escorted by the local police to the elementary school where they were again greeted with signs and drawings from students standing along the school parade route.

It was a great experience for all of the buildings to get a chance to participate in honoring our veterans.

The high school would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this event happen. They would especially like to thank all the veterans who attended.