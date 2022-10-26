This month Fredericktown High School is honored to share some of the events our students have recently participated in.

Future Planning

October 18, a group of seniors participated in the Industry in Education Tour. Students got to tour the facilities at Cap America, Classic Equine, Forte, Lee Mechanical, Sam Scism Ford, and U.S. Tool.

We would like to thank all of the companies involved in the tour who gave our students an up close look at the inner workings of their facilities. These industry tours are a great way to show students perspective career choices.

October 12, the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) invited colleges and businesses from across the area to come to FHS and set up in the gym with information about their business or school.

Students were invited to the gym to browse booths, giving them the opportunity to explore career opportunities and speak with prospective employers. This event helps our students and community by allowing local businesses and colleges to make connections with students, as well as expanding students' outlook on what career opportunities are available to them in the future.

FHS also had multiple opportunities for students to visit with college representatives which Jan Tripp, RootEd advisor and Joanna Mathes 11th and 12th grade counselor have set up. Students have visited this month with SEMO, Missouri S&T, Mizzou and Mineral Area College advisors who took time to discuss their schools with FHS students

Also, Mrs. Bittle's Agriculture I classes had a visit from this year's state vice-president. The representative discussed how students can start to build their personal brand by setting goals for FFA, high school, and their future when they graduate.

Hands on Learning

FACS students in Mrs. Mungle's clothing class have been working on using the color wheels. Students made playdough and created a color wheel using the colored dough balls. The students then painted a pumpkin using a specific color wheel color scheme for their pumpkins.