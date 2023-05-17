The Fredericktown Intermediate School had a blast hosting the most recent events: the Mother Son Game Night and Father Daughter Dance.

Both events saw great turnouts, with students and their parents enjoying an evening of fun activities. The Mother Son Game Night included games like cornhole, slam can, checkers, and much more. While the Father Daughter Dance featured dancing to popular songs and photo opportunities.

The student council sold snacks and drinks to raise money to help support their efforts throughout the year. The funds raised from the events will be used to support various initiatives and activities.

“It was so fun seeing students having a great time with their families," FIS Principal Nickey Reutzel said. "I also appreciate Shannon Hovis for organizing the events and all the staff that helped out to make both events successful.”

Overall, the events were a great success and highlighted the importance of family involvement in education. The Fredericktown Intermediate School community looks forward to hosting similar events in the future to continue fostering strong relationships between parents, students, and staff.