April is a big month for juniors and seniors. Prom is held each year on the third Saturday in April in the high school gym. The theme this year was “Neon Nights.”

Ideas for prom themes begin being dreamed up by groups of juniors in October. Next, themes are presented by junior students in December and voted on by the junior class to see which theme will be chosen for the year. A big thanks to everyone who worked on prom this year.

Freshman and sophomore students started testing their knowledge as FHS began taking the end of course exams (EOC) testing at the beginning of April.

This year, students who tested were given a breakfast snack before testing began and a one hour brain break for each EOC they were tested in that week. Reward days included a snack, such as popcorn and a drink or ice cream sandwiches. In addition to a snack, students spent the hour playing a game with friends on the soccer field or just hanging out in groups enjoying time outside.

Eighth grade students came to tour the high school this month in preparation for joining the building next year. The eighth graders got to visit with clubs, sports teams and extracurricular organizations to learn about what they can join next year.

As we roll into May, we will see the culmination of the year through a lot of events such as the Learning Zone ending on May 4, and summer school taking place from May 23-June 16. As the year winds down and Fredericktown High School prepares to send the class of 2023 out into the world, we are honored to have had the privilege of knowing and educating each and every one of them. Be sure to check out our Fredericktown High School Facebook page for updates on all of the upcoming events.