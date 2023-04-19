Students and staff at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School have spent the last month hitting goals and achieving success.

Sports

On Tuesday, April 11, the KABMS track team headed to Ste. Genevieve to compete among 14 other teams. After being off for a week for spring break, our athletes still performed well and we are very proud of them! The following are the results from the meet:

Medal Winners:

Discus - Shane Snodgrass, 1st place

Discus - Garrett Wright, 4th place

Shot Put - Maddox Knepper, 1st place

400 m - Teagan Stevens, 3rd place

1600 m - Laila Stephens, 2nd place

Girls 4X100 - Jonsyn Rehkop, Teagan Stevens, Breea McDaniel, and Lauryn Hinkle, 3rd place

Girls 4X200 - Jonsyn Rehkop, Breea McDaniel, June McComb, and Lauryn Hinkle, 3rd place

Girls 4X400 - Teagan Stevens, Lilly Phelps, Aubree Maybearry, Carli Smallen, 4th place

Boys 4X200 - Colson Byerly, Kasen Whitener, Chase Adams, Caleb Feltz, 3rd place

Boys High Jump -Kasen Whitener, 4th Place

Boys Long Jump - Kasen Whitener, 1st Place

Athletes with Personal Bests:

Caleb Feltz broke the middle school 100m dash record running 12.09, Colson Byerly, Allen Kennedy, Chase Adams, Jacob Royer, Jesse Lewis, Greyson Garcia, Dylan Melvin, Jillian Hinkle, and Lilly Phelps.

The KABMS Track team competed in Farmington on Monday, and will compete Thursday in Potosi.

Regional Spelling Bee

Carli Smallen competed in the Regional Spelling Bee at Twin Rivers College, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, and she placed 4th out of 40 plus students competing. Congratulations Carli!

Carli will also compete in the spelling bee at the Jr. Beta National Convention in June at Louisville, Kentucky. Good luck Carli!

Academic Team

The KABMS Academic Team took a trip to the City Museum located in St. Louis, April 15, to celebrate the end of their successful season.

Special Olympics

KABMS and Fredericktown High School Students competed and assisted in the Special Olympics competition that was held on Wednesday, April 12, in Ste. Genevieve, MO. It was a very successful day for our students.

KABMS Athletics

KABMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, Beth Glore, was recognized as the MIAAA Middle School Athletic Director of the year for the Southeast Region of Missouri. She was nominated and voted upon at the Missouri Association of School Principals and Athletic Directors meeting held in the fall and was awarded at the MIAAA Conference earlier this month. Congratulations Beth!