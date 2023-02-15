A few of the fifth grade teachers at the Fredericktown Intermediate School started a reading club available to interested students.

The purpose of the club is to encourage reading, create a love for reading, and enable the students to become better lifelong readers. In the past, this group only met a few times a year, however, starting this school year, the club meets once a month after school until 7 p.m.

With technology so prevalent, this allows students time to disconnect and read a good book. Students bring in blankets and pillows to allow them the ability to relax while reading.

The fifth grade teachers serve food and give the students time to go outside for some activity as well. Reading or book clubs help students establish a sense of community with other readers.

“We get pizza. I love pizza, and it's on Friday," book club member Abigail Royer said. "I like going because I get to read books, hang with my friends, and play outside.”

“It's the best thing ever," fifth grade student Carter Kellum said. "We get to lay down with our blankets and pillows to read. Then we eat and go outside to play.”

“It's amazing! ten out of ten,” Skyler Green said.

We hope to continue this club in the future and encourage other students to develop a love for reading.