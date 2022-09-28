The Fredericktown Intermediate School was awarded a grant from the National Walking Classroom program, to provide Shannon Hovis and co-teachers with a class set of Walking Classroom.

Hovis applied for this grant over the summer and was very excited when selected.

“This was my first grant that I have applied for and also received," Hovis said. "I think the Walking Classroom will help our kids with learning and education while they walk and exercise. This is another way to keep kids 'active' while learning.”

The Walking Classroom is an award-winning program which provides students and teachers with an innovative way to get exercise without sacrificing instructional time. The evidence-based nonprofit program’s “Walk, Listen, and Learn” methodology develops a link between exercise and cognitive function. In addition to the health benefits of walking, there is much research confirming the link between exercise and cognitive function.

The Walking Classroom program allows students to take a 20-minute walk while listening to kid-friendly podcasts which are preloaded on their WalkKit (audio player) or via a mobile app.

Each podcast begins with a brief health literacy message and includes a character value throughout the narrative. The Walking Classroom is aligned to state standards. The podcast topics are appropriate for students in grades 3–8.