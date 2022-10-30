Students at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School reached for the stars during the month of October. Athletes worked hard to finish their seasons strong, performers are learning their lines, and the entire building was visited by local businesses.

Cross Country

The girls cross country team had a successful season with two girls qualifying for all conference honors. Breanna Bone finished 7th in the conference and Laila Stephens is the MAAA middle school cross country conference champion. Larkin Strong and Aubree Maybeary also medaled in the Farmington Invitational with Larkin narrowly missing all conference honors with a 13th place finish.

The Blackcat and Lady Cat runners traveled south to Dexter on Oct. 24 to race in the Bearcat Invitational. The middle school team ran its final race of the season. All six runners finished the season strong, bringing home medals. Stephens came in 1st place, followed by Strong in 6th, Bone in 7th and Maybearry, who snatched the last medal finishing in 15th. On the boys side, Landon Pulley finished 9th and Jayme McGee crossed in 11th place.

Volleyball

The volleyball season came to an end with the 7th grade team beating Kingston in the first round of the conference tournament but losing to the first seed, Bismarck.

The 8th grade team beat Central in two sets during the first round of the conference tournament but lost to Potosi and Farmington in the semi-finals.

Football

The 7th grade football team finished the season with four wins and one tough loss to Potosi. They played hard and are making plans for an even better season next year.

The 8th grade team rallied after a season opener loss to Perryville to beat the conference teams as well as St. Vincent.

They traveled to Perryville on Oct. 20 for an end of season rematch. The Blackcats finished the season strong with a big win against the Pirates with a final score of 46-8.

Play

KABMS students continue to work hard on the upcoming musical, “The Magical Wizard of Oz.” The anticipated performance is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 5.

Career Day

October 13, KABMS hosted Career Day with six community businesses who shared with our students the skills needed, as well as the jobs available within the company. Special thanks to the local businesses for sharing their time and knowledge with our students. The businesses which participated are Atlas Corporation, Black River Electric Cooperative, Cap America, First State Community Bank, Madison Medical Center, and Missouri Cobalt.