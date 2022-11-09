 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Fredericktown Intermediate School has adopted a new program into its building.

CharacterStrong is a research-based Pre-K through 12th grade Social Emotional Learning and Character Education curriculum. The purpose of CharacterStrong is to focus on developing the whole child with lessons which teach students to develop self-awareness, manage emotions, empathy for others, maintain relationships, and good decision-making.

“The district counselors were seeing a need for character development in our students and this program was introduced to us," Fredericktown Intermediate School Counselor Rachelle Parson explained, "This program was laid out for each month/day, and we saw how easy it would be incorporated in our building.”

CharacterStrong has three main goals for students: "Be Kind, Be Strong, and Be Well."

To promote CharacterStrong in our building, we have incorporated several activities. One thing that our students have really enjoyed, is our Character Lunch.

Each week, two students that have demonstrated the character word of the month are selected by each class or teacher. Each classroom has its own set of criteria to select the students but the theme always revolves around the character word. Those students chosen then get to eat at a table decorated by FIS staff.

November's character word of the month is "gratitude."

