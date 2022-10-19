Leaves dance down in the warm hues of nature as the wind combs through the landscape and our hair. Crisp apples and round pumpkins fill our visions and spices of sweetness tickle our noses. Thoughts of cozy fires and hoodies flood our minds. It is fall, the season of change.

What does not change at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus is our love of learning. Teachers and staff here love to incorporate ways to educate our students at every grade, making them life-long learners engaged to improve themselves, and that school can be fun.

Since our last article, the Elementary and Intermediate classrooms, run by Morgan Comnick, Kim Hamilton, Katie Sutton, and Mallory Hinkle, have been working with students on how they can make their dream jobs into a reality.

Students enjoyed researching their required training, what tools of the trade are, and watching videos of professionals in these fields sharing their experiences. The curriculum here is created for them and their needs. We also discussed community helpers, following laws, and fire safety. October is fire safety month.

We had the honor of having guests speakers coming in: School Resource Officer Mike Tiefenauer and School Resource Officer Jordan Myers spoke to our students about what it takes to be a police officer, their schooling, their gear, and their roles in the community.

Bob Hamby, a local and talented artist, came in to do live drawings for our students and explain how to draw and shade properly along with tools of the trade. Seeing him in action was an inspirational treat.

Jamie Jones’ class made educational craft projects to show the forms of energy and its conservation law. The hands-on and colorful display made the kids actively participate in their learning.

Next door, also in our middle school hall, is Justin Baum, and his class was practicing its spelling and vocabulary with whiteboard races and checking. The engagement was heartwarming to see, proving there is a love of learning here.

The high school is hard at work molding minds to prepare our oldest students for their futures. Working alongside them with compassion, giving them skill sets to make them roaring successes in whatever areas our students dream about and ones that will help them in society. Blackcat pride swells in all of them, leaders who have now helped our little ones grow as well.

Falling seems like a scary concept. But everyone here knows how to pick each other back up and make them bounce in the thrill of learning, like jumping into a pile of leaves. We are growing, changing for the better. That is the best part of fall…falling in love with learning.