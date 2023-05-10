The 2022-23 school year is quickly drawing to a close at Fredericktown Elementary School. Students have been showcasing their accomplishments and staff have been busy making plans for next year.

April 10, second grade honor choir members participated in the all-school choral concert. They performed two songs of their own then combined with choirs from the other buildings in the district for a final joint performance. April 20, the first grade students presented their spring concert, “A Forecast of Singing,” with several weather-themed songs that showcased their rhythmic abilities.

The annual art show and book fair was April 25. Hundreds of pieces of artwork were displayed throughout the building for students and their families to see. They also had the opportunity to shop at the Scholastic book fair set up in the gym. Purchases from the book fair benefited the school with a portion of the sales going back to the school’s library program. To top off the evening, the Title I staff served ice cream sundaes and provided parents with some information on how to work with their students to improve their reading and math skills.

Learning Zone classes ended May 5 after providing students with many different opportunities for extension of the learning that happens during the school day. One focus for Learning Zone this year was incorporating social emotional learning into the classes every day. Students learned about and practiced self awareness, self management, relationship skills, and optimistic thinking. Many classes incorporated STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) within the lessons in order to introduce higher level concepts.

Librarian Cindy Coffman has served as the FES Learning Zone coordinator for fifteen years, having built a strong, vital afterschool program that continues to have increasingly large enrollment numbers and strong scores on state reviews. Coffman is retiring this year after 33 years in education, the past 30 at FES.

May 4, students, parents, and staff drove through the FES campus to thank Coffman for her years of service and wish her well in her upcoming retirement. The coordinators from other buildings arranged for her to be listening to the bus radio that evening as each driver signed off. FES principal Joe Clauser, who was also the driver of bus 15 this year, was the first to sign off for the night. Clauser said, “Thank you for your service to our staff and students through Learning Zone. It has been an honor to work with you, and you will definitely be missed.” One by one, the other drivers echoed the sentiment.

Arlene Branum has worked with Coffman for several years.

“Cindy has been a one-of a-kind special addition to our library," Branum said. "She has blessed FES with many years of her devotion, kindness, humility and thoughtfulness.”

First grade teacher Rachel Tucker will be taking Coffman’s place as librarian next year.

“Cindy is an absolutely amazing person who we will all miss," Tucker said. "She is so kind and always willing to help however she can.”

Also retiring this year is kindergarten teacher Nina Davis. Over the past 27 years, Mrs. Davis has taught 531 students. Fellow kindergarten teacher Heather Miller has worked with Davis for the past 19 years.

“Nina has always fought for what is in the best interest of her students," Miller said. "She is their biggest cheerleader and advocate.”

Chelsea Tawfall will be assuming Davis’s duties as grade level representative next year. She said, Davis will be missed greatly and has made an impact on both students and staff.

“Nina is always full of energy with a smile on her face," Abbey Mooney said. "She encourages her students to be the best they can be. Her positivity will be missed dearly by students and everyone who works with her.”

The preschool staff serves 60 students between the ages of 3 and 5. Using the Project Construct curriculum and Conscious Discipline program, the teachers and their assistants provide hands-on learning experiences where students explore their environments and make connections with real-life situations related to social-emotional, behavioral, and academic growth. Students who attend the preschool have a solid foundation that kindergarten teachers are able to build upon as they enter school.

This year, the preschool benefited from the Child Care Development Fund Grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and from the Recycled Tire Grant from the Department of Natural Resources. These grants were used to provide teachers with high-quality professional development and to purchase instructional materials for the classrooms. We were also able to complete some playground improvement projects, including a large obstacle course and additional rubber surfacing on the playground.

In April, Heather Ganime, Preschool Early Childhood Special Education teacher, was awarded the ARIS Thrive Grant for Autism Educators from Stages Learning. The $10,000 grant is specifically designed to help students with autism by providing a comprehensive curriculum which outlines clear goals and tracking sheets for each child. Ganime was one of four winners chosen from more than 650 applicants.

Kindergarten screening was a huge success this year. We met 106 students who will be joining us next year. Because of the high standards that are set for kindergarten and beyond, students should know many letters, sounds, and numbers before entering school.

Screening staff commented on how well the students performed this year on the assessments that were given. Thanks to the quality early learning programs available in the community, students are coming to school prepared to learn at a higher rate every year. Before their parents know it, they will be able to read, write, and count to 100! If you know a child who will be 5 before July 31, who has not been screened, you can call the office at 573-783-3477 to schedule an appointment.

We have 240 students signed up for summer school this year. Teachers go above and beyond to offer fun and exciting ways to learn as well as provide our incoming kindergarten students the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the building. Students will have the chance to participate in four classes throughout the two weeks of summer school. Each afternoon, we will have activities like tug-of-war, scooter races, and hungry hippos, where students will get to compete against other classes and enjoy a small snack, and we are planning to take two field trips - one to the movies, and one to the pool at Memorial Park.

For more information about the activities at FES and how to be more involved in your child’s education, check out our Facebook page at fb.me/fpsk12es or text “@fpsk12es” to 81010.