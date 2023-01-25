As Fredericktown High School leaps into 2023 we are proud to share some of the unique lessons, accomplishments and community outreach FHS students have had the privilege of experiencing over the last month.

In the Classroom

Mrs. Jenkins Digital Photo-Desktop Publishing classes created a "Staple City" by experimenting with lighting using scotch tape and colored Sharpies over flashlights. Students got creative with props, lighting direction, and colors.

Mr. Kline’s 9th grade Physical Science classes had fun making Alka Seltzer lava lamps to show chemical formulas.

Shout outs!

Junior Leah Thompson received 1st place in the Missouri Forest Products Association State FFA Speaking Contest. Sydney Feltz represented the Southeast District FFA at the recent Missouri Cattlemen's Association state speaking event in Columbia.

The 2022-2023 Gold Dusters competed at the Farmington Dance Invitational Competition on Jan. 14 coming away with a 2A Pom — 2nd place trophy with a rating of Excellent.

The Lady Cats basketball team is really working hard this year. At the Park Hills Christmas Tournament on December 28, Fredericktown girls beat Central for the first time since 2010. Way to play hard Lady Cats!

Preparing for the Future with the help of community members

Tom Mooney visited Mrs. Bittle’s Agriculture Management & Economics class and Mrs. Allgier’s Intro to Business and Marketing classes to discuss income taxes, property taxes, LLCs, how to manage and prepare for financial responsibility and taxes as an adult/business owner.

January 19, Mindy Montgomery from First State Community Bank came to Mrs. Allgier’s Intro to Business class to talk about the challenges and benefits of starting and running a successful business.

Mrs. Allgier’s business classes also had the privilege of hearing from other guest speakers, Mrs. Jennifer McClanahand, Head of Marketing Sales and Communications Department for Methodist Senior Services in MS and Mr. Brad Reagan, Owner of multiple local businesses.