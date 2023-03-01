Every day of the week, if you walk the halls of Fredericktown Elementary School, you will find students and teachers engaged in learning activities long after the school day has ended.

Learning Zone is an after school program, funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, that provides a positive environment to foster student learning and creativity. This year, Learning Zone has taken on a new purpose: to help fill the childcare gap that currently exists in our community.

“In August, our Learning Zone coordinator, Cindy Coffman and I met to talk about how Learning Zone could help meet parents’ needs following the closure of Kids Corner,” FES principal Joe Clauser said.

Learning Zone classes across the district had traditionally been offered Monday through Thursday, with a few weeks off at the beginning and end of the school year.

“We decided to propose keeping our location open on Fridays and most other days that Learning Zone was not open at the other buildings,” Clauser said. “We were fortunate to have staff members who stepped up to work on those extra days, and when we announced that we would offer the extended schedule, we heard a lot of positive feedback from parents. We have averaged nearly 70 students staying on those days, which has been a huge benefit for those parents who were struggling with finding after school childcare.”

Many Learning Zone classes incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) within the lessons in order to introduce higher-level concepts. The classes provide students with opportunities to extend the learning that happens during the school day as well as introduce new topics of interest.

“I like the classes,” second grader Gemma Bales said. “My favorite class is Bookworm Bunch with Miss Angela. We do a lot of crafts and talk about inventors. I like doing that kind of stuff.”

“My favorite class is Arts, Eats, and Engineering,” second grader Bennett Whited said. “I get to build robots and eat pizza.”

The Character Kids class designed Valentine’s Day cards for St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The students interacted with each other about feelings and talked about how receiving cards made them feel. First grader Maggie Ault said receiving a card made her feel “loved, special, and good.” Students said they believed the cards they made would help children feel happy, warm, and cared for.

A main focus for the Learning Zone program is to incorporate social emotional learning into the classes every day. Students learn about and practice self awareness, self management, relationship skills, and optimistic thinking, and staff provide a positive social-emotional climate by fostering a sense of encouragement, community and fun.

“I get to spend time with my friends and play with them,” first grader Aria Hutson said.

Of course, sometimes it’s all about fun and games . . . and food. First grader Liam Tripp said, “my favorite thing about Learning Zone is the snacks!”

While most Learning Zone teachers are full-time school staff who have been working with the program for quite some time, community members have recently joined the staff, as well.

“We are fortunate to have such an amazing and dedicated Learning Zone staff,” coordinator Cindy Coffman said. “They truly put the students’ needs first, and work hard to provide new, hands-on learning experiences for our youngest learners. Simply put, they are amazing!”

Thursday Fun Night provides an extra hour of programming each week. Fun night activities often involve activities and snacks that are related to a theme.

During a recent Fun Night, students participated in a Mardi Gras celebration. They were able to make masks, learn interesting facts about Mardi Gras, eat King cake, and finish with a Mardi Gras parade. When Kindergarten student Grayson Whited found the baby in his piece of cake, he was crowned king of the night.

“Fun Night is the thing about Learning Zone that I like best,” Madalynn Day said.”We have a lot of games that we play. The Trolls night was so fun because we got to dress up like trolls.”

Learning Zone has very supportive families. Johnna Easter, mother of Aria and Madilyn, says, “Learning Zone allows my girls to make friends outside of their everyday classroom.”

To form stronger connections with families, one Fun Night each month is designated as Family Fun Night. The most recent family night had a Trolls theme. Trolls are known to be colorful, perpetually happy creatures who sing, dance, and hug all day, and that is exactly what students and their families did at Family Fun Night. Learning Zone staff members painted nails, hair, and freckles. After the students played Troll Tag, with the trolls trying not to get captured by the Bergens, they went inside with their parents for a colorful snack and a Trolls movie night.

Kindergarten student Madilyn Hutson said, “Family Fun Night is my favorite, especially when we get to go back to the library and do fun stuff.”

“I appreciate the parent involvement that the Learning Zone program provides,” Rebecca Wood, mother of Raelyn, said. “There are not many activities in Fredericktown for our children, and the Learning Zone program provides opportunities for them after school.”

Learning Zone also provides programming for adults. Each Tuesday, a card-making class is offered for community members from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. Those who have participated in the class said that it was a nice way to meet and craft with others who have the same interests.

One member of the class, Mindy Moore, said the class has helped her with “learning new things or learning different or better ways of doing things.”

Another participant, Freida Allen, said, “I love the challenge of creating cards that I can share with family and friends.”

At the end of the school year, Coffman, the long-time coordinator, will be retiring. Coffman has built a strong, vital after school program at FES that continues to have increasingly large enrollment numbers and strong scores on state reviews.

Jenna Follis has taught classes and organized Fun Night events for many years.

“We couldn’t do any of it without the support and leadership from Ms. Coffman,” Follis said. “She puts countless hours into planning and organizing the program, so that we can just come have fun with the kids.”

Learning Zone at FES provides academic enrichment and supports social-emotional learning for students while helping fill the childcare gap in our community. New classes start each year in September and January, and there are always opportunities for involvement. If you would like to enroll your child, learn more about teaching a class, sign up for an adult class, or just know more about the program, you can contact Coffman at 783-3477.