Music in Our Schools month was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Fredericktown Intermediate, bringing together students, teachers, and staff to honor the role that music education plays in our lives. From learning new instruments to performing in concerts, students and teachers participated in a variety of activities that showcased the power of music in shaping our future.

One such activity that drew a lot of attention was the March Music Madness competition. Teachers and staff members recommended songs from movies that they thought students would enjoy. The songs were set up in a bracket competition and each week in March students voted on their favorites until only one song was left. Students used cards called Plickers to vote for their favorites. Plickers work like QR codes and allow students to choose the song they like the most anonymously.

The March Music Madness activity allowed students to analyze and critique music of various genres and engage in many musical conversations. The winning song, “I Ain’t Worried” was recommended by 4th Grade Teacher, Tabitha Smith.

Another activity that recognized music month was trivia and more presented on the daily announcements. Each morning students heard interesting facts about music and musicians, laughed to music-themed jokes and even heard FIS counselor, Mrs. Parson, sing three of four times.

In addition to March Music Madness and musical announcements, students at FIS began playing the ukulele as part of their music education experience. Learning an instrument can be a challenging and rewarding experience, and the ukulele is a great way to introduce students to the joys of music-making.

“Learning to play the ukulele is a way to give students a skill they can use for the rest of their life,” Mrs. King, FIS music teacher said. “The ukulele is accessible for students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades, is easy to learn and is so much fun!”

Another highlight of Music in Our Schools month is the TECHnical Musicians class that takes place as a part of the district’s Learning Zone program. Students have learned to use notation software to compose their own songs and created and arranged music using the Chrome Music Lab. Currently, students are learning to edit photos and videos and add their own music (composed or arranged) to enhance their presentations.

Members of the 5th Grade Honors Choir, an auditioned group of 5th grade musicians, performed at the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony at the courthouse March 29 to honor and pay tribute to the brave men and women who served in Vietnam. Their beautiful performance showcased the power of music in bringing people together and fostering a sense of community.

Choir members were also set to perform at the annual All School Choral Concert on March 31. This concert was postponed until Monday, April 10 due to the threat of severe weather. The concert will now take place at the high school at 7 p.m.

Music in Our Schools month was a great success at FIS, and it showcased the important role that music education plays in shaping our future.