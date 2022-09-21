 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat Spot

Cat Spot

It has been a whirlwind of excitement in the first few weeks at Fredericktown High School. Students and teachers alike are getting back into the routine and making memories along the way.

From academics to clubs and sports, FHS students have jumped into the 2022-2023 school year with both feet.

The JROTC students have been training using boat exercise. Cadets had to row the boat 30 feet to safety. Any person touching the ground is eaten by a shark and can’t help their team any more. Anything that dropped to the ground such as ropes or oars were taken away. Fastest time to the finish line was 13:06 minutes. Students learned teamwork, leadership, and cognitive thinking skills.

Cindy Mungle’s FCCLA leadership class did a team building exercise also. The students were given a can of Pringles to construct a freestanding circle. The students worked together to plan, construct, and later eat their freestanding circles. Students used their STEM skills by creating the ring using only the chips; there was no glue or tape allowed. The challenge helped FACS students work on their patience and engineering skills using exact placement of chips in order for the circle to stand freely.

Brenda Jenkins’ Personal Finance class has been getting crafty learning about interest. Students upcycled old plastic bottles to create piggy banks that will grow interest for them throughout the year. The class feeds their pigs change weekly and learns financial literacy in the process. Students will answer questions like what is the smartest financial move for that birthday money I just got? What happens to that money if I put it in a savings account and draw interest as opposed to spending it as soon as I get it? How much money would I have when I graduate if I save?

Character building, STEM, and financial literacy are just some of the great lessons we are excited about students learning this month.

