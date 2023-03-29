The Fredericktown R-I School District recently observed Wellness Week. Daily themes encouraged participants to go screen-free, try something new, take a brain break, think positive, and increase physical fitness.

FES counselor Audrey Tipton served on the district Wellness Committee, and she led the effort at FES to promote physical and mental health among students, staff, and families. For the whole week, staff and students were able to wear comfy clothes and hats. They were provided treats as well as lessons and activities which were focused on wellness.

Each day, parents were sent a text message encouraging them to participate in a daily challenge which reinforced the day’s theme. Special area classes (computers, library, art, music, and P.E.) focused on wellness and movement throughout the week. Students and the community were encouraged to participate in Wellness Bingo all week long. Students who completed the Bingo card were given a Blackcat wristband and entered into a chance to win a prize.

Students kicked off the week with the NED show, a 45-minute assembly filled with humor, yo-yo and magic tricks, puppetry, and storytelling. The assembly introduced a cartoon boy named NED who is on a very important mission: to find his mindset. Led by clues and memorable characters, he overcomes Mt. Everest’s toughest obstacles, uncovers inner-treasures on a Caribbean island, and grows his brain while repairing a sputtering spaceship. Throughout the performance, students discovered how to activate their growth mindset to overcome social, emotional and academic challenges.

For “Try It Tuesday”, the kitchen staff served coleslaw during lunch, encouraging students to try a new food item. To add to the fun of trying something new, principal Joe Clauser made apple chips which he passed out during lunch.

“Mrs. Tipton and I were brainstorming ideas for the week, and I took a bite of one of the homemade apple chips I had brought to school that day, and I said, ‘I could make apple chips,’” Clauser said.

The kitchen staff gave Mr. Clauser a box of 110 apples, and he took them home and spent the weekend slicing and drying them. The reception was mixed, with slightly more students saying they liked the apple chips than those who said they didn’t.

Students were not the only ones benefiting from Wellness Week activities. The building committee also provided daily opportunities for staff to focus on their physical and mental health.

A relaxation room was created for staff to enjoy throughout the week, with soft music, calming scents, and aesthetic vibes. Staff members were encouraged to bring a friend and wind down as they contributed to the building’s sticker art mosaic. Second grade teacher Amber Parish took advantage of the relaxation room. She was the first to guess that the picture emerging in the mosaic was a llama.

“While it is important to focus on student learning, at some point everyone hits this wall where they just need a break," Parish said. "Providing activities, away from the stress, for all staff, students and parents is a nice way to put the focus on mental health as well.”

One of the most popular features of last year’s Wellness Week at FES was the puppy room, so on Thursday, staff members had opportunities to sit back on a bean bag and relax while listening to therapeutic music and petting a puppy.

Second grade teacher Sarah Burlison took advantage of the puppy room several times throughout the day.

“With the upcoming stress of state testing, wellness week is a great time for us all to relax and recharge,” Burlison said.

Several treats were provided for staff throughout the week, including Sonic drinks, a lunch of fried chicken and sides, and a St. Patrick’s Day themed cart full of treats.

“Our teachers are amazing and we wanted to utilize this week to provide them with something positive," Tipton said. "Whether it was a relaxation room, treats, or even a visit from puppies.”

“I appreciate the energy Mrs. Tipton gave to making Wellness Week such a success," Clauser said. "She put in many extra hours shopping for snacks, planning the meal, finding resources, and creating relaxing environments. She spent the whole week meeting the needs of everyone around her, always with a smile. Then again, when I think about it, that’s what she does every single day.”

“When heading into a stressful point in the year all around for staff, students, and parents, it was nice having this week to sort of decompress,” Parish said.

But wait. Wellness Week isn’t quite over. One activity which was planned for the week had to be postponed due to the weather. To end the week, the district committee had planned a community walk/run time at the FHS track, and the FES committee planned a schoolwide field trip to the track during the school day.

“We had hoped to give our students an opportunity that they may not have had yet, using the new track," Clauser said. "In the process, we wanted to promote the evening walk time by getting our students excited about walking on the track, so that maybe they would go home and ask their parents to participate that evening.”

When a new date is determined for the community walk, it will be shared on the district and building Facebook pages.