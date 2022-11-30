November 8 found fourth graders from Fredericktown Intermediate school rockin’ the audience at KAMBS. This concert was called “Rockin’ the 80s,” and that is exactly what happened.

The concert opened up with the Twisted Sister classic, “I Wanna Rock” featuring soloists Aidan Peo and Joseph Gabel. The audience gasped with surprise as they slid across the stage, heads banging and “guitars” screaming. By the end of the first song, audience members knew they were in for a treat. The concert featured several soloists and dancers who looked like naturals on the stage.

“There were a lot of special parts and solos in this concert,” FIS music teacher Tracy King said. “Performers gave up recess time and stayed after school to perfect their vocals and practice group dance numbers. I couldn’t be more proud of their commitment or performance.”

Other soloists included Jessa Reagan, who beautifully performed the first verse of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” as colorful scarves moved behind her. Ben Stevens, Seren Mays, Charlotte Thomas, Rylen Burcham, Chavelle Gallagher, Kahleesi Clark, and Elizabeth Gabel each used their voices to bring “We are the World” to life on the stage.

One of the highlights of the evening was the 80s dance spectacular featuring gymnastics by Klair Hansen, Kinleigh Roberts, and Emma Burns. Everett Tull, made an appearance as Michael Jackson showing off his dance skills and leading the group in “Thriller.” The MC Hammer crew featuring Danica Davis, Maddie Berry, Grant Matthews, Arik Pacinda, and Easton Mickan, shuffled across the stage causing a burst of applause to fill the room as audience members sang along.

A well known guitar rift screamed from the speakers as Connor Clark, Nathanial Norwood, and Bo Hornbostel entered the stage as the bearded, sunglasses wearing rockers, ZZ Top. Any 80s dance montage would not be complete without “Footloose” and it was led by Rylen Burcham, Chavelle Gallagher and Stockton Crass who took to the floor with head spins and the worm.

The last song of the evening was Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer”.

“I thought they might blow the rafters off during this song,” King laughed. “Their excitement and energy were just contagious as they sang and the audience sang along. It is definitely a moment they will remember.”