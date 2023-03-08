Several of the KABMS athletes were chosen to participate in the Southeast Missouri Premier All-Star Basketball. Representatives from the 8th grade were Colson Byerly, Caleb Feltz, Jonsyn Rehkop and Laila Stephens. Representing the 7th grade were Tucker Reutzel and Cole Starkey. Tucker was awarded the sportsmanship award for the 7th grade game.

National Beta members from Kelly A. Burlison are celebrating their recent participation in the Missouri Junior Beta State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions: 1st Place Spelling Bee- Carli Smallen, and Breanna Bone and Laney Walker placed in the Technology Junior Division.

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic, STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. The State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the Branson Convention Center depending on their level of comfort. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, KY during Summer 2023.

KABMS robotics qualified to compete at the state level at Reed Springs Middle School near Branson, Missouri. This was an amazing experience for our students. Congratulations to all our students for a great season.