“For there is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.”

Amanda Gorman, a current poet laureate of our modern era truly captured the impactfulness of March, which is Famous Women in History month.

Everyone truly has the ability to change our world and help others for the better. Sometimes, the opportunities though to do so were not the case or given to everyone. Having a month dedicated to women who shaped the world into what it is today was a concept we wanted to encompass at our campus.

At the intermediate end, Mrs. Sutton and Mrs. Hinkle studied the influential and brave figures during two celebrated months: February’s Black History month and March’s Famous Historical Women month.

In February, the students selected a significant African-American individual and researched them for a paper they composed. Then, in March, they did a Wonders story study on a remarkably brave woman who stood up for herself and an injustice that sparked change in our nation: Rosa Parks. These projects and academic assignments proved to us in our times that even one person can make a difference.

The middle school used logic and expression to honor more past and modern figures in women’s history.

In Mr. Baum’s class, the students read and discussed articles about the ambitious pilot Amelia Earhart, using their knowledge to learn new topic-based vocabulary words, answer questions to check their facts, and become engrossed in the story and drive of this woman that has and will inspire others to come.

Next door, Mrs. Jones' middle school class released their creative sparks to show the colors of an array of historical and informative women made for our earth. The students selected an influential figure of their choosing and made a sweater to represent them; their achievements, culture, personality, and impact. Seeing history turned into art was powerful and brought more meaning to this month for our school.

We are all capable of light, to hold, and to give. It took longer for every person to be given the ‘right’ or respect to show it, but once this did, it burst forth like a supernova, bathing the world in change, adding morals, intelligence, inventiveness, drive, and much more.

Each generation will inspire the next as long as we teach about it now and try to improve upon it. Every woman, every person, has these gifts. Likes Miss Gordan said: ‘let’s be brave enough to use it,’ be it this month where we honor a historical woman or every and any other. We at Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus will surely shine on.