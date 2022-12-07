“Valor is stability, not legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” This quote by Michel De Montaigne reflects the value we see in all our brave, outstanding, devoted veterans and active service military members here at FALC, not just on November 11th, but every day.

Their morals inspire us daily, and their sacrifices are appreciated more than we can ever express. In preparation, we displayed our favorite colors proudly, the red, white, and blue of this nation, thanking these everyday heroes profusely through activities and actions.

At the elementary end, our young ones learned about the symbols that fill us with resounding pride: the flag, eagles, Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, the White House, our presidents, and staple songs. Students experience these symbols through flashcards, work pages, academic readings, videos, group work, and singing. For their weekly journals, the students each wrote a letter to a veteran, a family member of one of our staff members, asking questions and showing their thanks, giving it their all in the assignment just like our heroes.

The intermediate students also wrote fine and thoughtful letters to our men and women in uniform, showing their gratitude to multiple generations. Having our veterans be role models for our students shows there is light in the world and for the future.

The staff and students worked hard to show their support during the annual district Veterans Day Parade, creating expressive posters to show our love and appreciation for our heroes, cheering and waving to them with glee as they drove by the buildings. Seeing so many incredible individuals together and getting the chance to celebrate their hard work and sacrifice is a fulfilling gift all of us felt. It was apparent in the smiles and mutual respect given on both sides.

Our teachers and staff each year collaborate to create a bulletin board showcasing our family members who were/are in the branches of the military, our love shining forth from the display. Having the honor of sharing our loved ones' bravery, ethics, and stories with our bright-eyed, interested students brings hope for a better world, like these men and women so graciously fight for. Seeing the hues of red, white, and blue connect us all, love for our nation and gratitude for our freedom singing in our halls.

These feelings are with us at all times. From all of us at Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus, thank you for your service from the bottom of our hearts.