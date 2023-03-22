Last week Fredericktown High School celebrated Wellness Week alongside the community and other district buildings.

This was a great way to bring our school and community together in a positive way to support overall wellness.

At FHS, the staff was been treated to healthy breakfast options off the treat trolley every morning. Principal Craig Gibbs and assistant principal Derrick Eaves pushed a cart loaded with fresh fruit, breakfast bars, water, and more to each staff member's classroom or office.

The atmosphere of the building was relaxed as staff and students were given the opportunity to dress comfortably for the week to promote a positive mindset. The leadership class helped promote positivity by creating and hanging positive posters throughout the building.

The building celebrated Wednesday with a brain break. Students were allowed one class period to go to the gym and get moving. Students played basketball and socialized with friends. During this time staff were given time to take a walk around the school, socialize with coworkers, or take a moment to have a snack.

Staff and students were also encouraged to participate in the community wellness bingo which was shared on social media, the district website and in the classrooms. Students were challenged to complete fun bingo cards by choosing tasks such as eating a healthy option for dinner, going for a walk, visiting the park, and saying thank you to someone who makes a difference.

When students completed their bingo card, they turned them into the LMC for a Blackcats bracelet and a ticket to put their name in a drawing for a bigger prize to be drawn Friday.

Wellness Week was a much needed bit of fun for the staff and students at FHS.