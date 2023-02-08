Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has started off the second semester strong with plenty of student achievements to celebrate.

The KABMS 7th grade boys and girls basketball teams participated in the 7th Grade MAJHAA Conference Basketball Tournament at North County Middle School January 14-20, 2023. The Lady Blackcats lost their first game in the tournament and did not advance. The Blackcats finished in second place.

The KABMS 8th Grade Boys Football team finally received its trophy for winning First Place in the Mississippi Area Football Conference (MAFC) White Division. Congratulations boys!

The KABMS 8th grade boys and girls basketball teams participated in the 8th Grade MAJHAA Conference Basketball Tournament at John A. Evans Middle School in Potosi. The 8th grade Lady Blackcats were seeded 5th and placed 4th in the tournament. The 8th Grade Blackcats were seeded 6th and finished 2nd in the tournament.

The KABMS Academic Team begins its competitions this week after having two matches canceled due to weather last week.The team travels to Farmington Middle School and North County High School for competitions this week. The Academic Team is coached by Allie Ammons.

Congratulations to the KABMS students selected for the Mr. Harold Lichtenegger Memorial Honor Band. There will be a clinic at Puxico High School on Saturday, March 11, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. with an evening concert at 6:30 p.m. The following KABMS students were selected: Sophie Haferkamp - 1st Chair Clarinet; Seth Kinney - 6th Chair Alto Saxophone; Molly Clauser - 1st Chair Baritone Saxophone; and Jayme McGee - 4th Chair Trumpet. Congratulations to Mrs. Leo and band students on this accomplishment.

During Learning Zone preparations for the spring musical are well underway. KABMS students will be performing a spring play entitled, “A Whole Latte Love”.