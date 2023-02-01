At Fredericktown Elementary School, recognizing student success helps create a culture that builds confidence and increases motivation in students. During January, we have had several opportunities to recognize students for academic, behavioral, and social-emotional accomplishments.

Goal Bell

At the end of the hall is a bell that is used to celebrate students meeting their personal goals. Whether it’s an academic goal, a behavioral goal, or any other goal that a student has set for themselves, everyone in the building knows that when they hear the ringing of the bell from the end of the hall, someone is celebrating an accomplishment.

Reading teacher Rhonda Starkey often uses the bell to celebrate when students meet goals in her class.

“The students get so excited to ring the bell, rewarding their hard work to meet a set goal," Starkey said. "It’s great to see them excel.”

“Our kiddos all think it is the coolest thing when they get to Graduate out of Tier 3," FES math teacher April Thompson said. "To celebrate all their hard work, they get a special day where we reward all that hard work with some popcorn and ringing of the bell while their peers cheer on their classmates!”

A clanging bell echoing through the hall is not something that goes unnoticed. Most everyone can hear when a student rings it.

Math teacher Tiffany Henry said, “they like ringing the bell because it announces to the school that they have accomplished their goal.”

Positive Office Referrals

Positive office referrals are used to recognize students who meet the behavior expectations of being respectful, responsible, or safe. Any staff member can write a positive office referral for a student and submit it to the office. Principal Joe Clauser reads the positive office referral during the morning announcements, and the student comes to the office for a prize.

“One of the goals we have been working on this year is to have at least a 4:1 ratio of positive office referrals to office discipline referrals,” said Billie McFadden, school-based social worker. “So far this year, we have a total of 567 positive office referrals and 97 discipline referrals, for a ratio of 5.9:1. Students often seek out and respond to attention of any kind, whether it’s positive or negative. Our teachers do a great job of recognizing and rewarding student behavior so students receive positive attention at a much higher rate than they do negative attention.”

Positive office referrals can be given anywhere at school, including on the bus. Bus driver Beth Hudson recently wanted to recognize a student for his positive behavior on the bus.

“Bus drivers have a huge responsibility for student safety," Hudson said. "Distractions can take our eyes and minds off the road, so it’s important for students to stay in their seats and keep their hands and feet to themselves during their ride.”

So when first grader Samson Schmidt had two full weeks of staying in his seat for the entire ride (something Hudson realizes is often difficult for some students after a long day of school), she gave him a positive office referral to celebrate and give him some recognition.

Cat Cart

Another way we provide positive recognition is with white tickets. Staff members give tickets and specific, positive feedback to students about the behavior they are showing with phrases such as, “I like the way you lined up quickly and quietly,” or “thank you for sitting in your seat and waiting for permission to speak.”

White tickets are used when individual students have positive behaviors and can be saved and used to buy prizes from the Cat Cart twice a month. The prizes include small toys, snacks, and coupons for things like hat day or sit by a friend at lunch.

If students save 75 tickets, they can trade them for the opportunity to be “Principal for the Day.” First grade teacher Maycie Parker shared how one of her students saved enough tickets to be Principal for the Day recently.

“JJ started saving his white tickets near the end of second quarter," Parker said. "Every time our class would be able to shop the Cat Cart, JJ would only spend a few at a time because he knew that he wanted to save up so that he could be principal for the day with Mr. Clauser. He kept track of his tickets in a ziploc bag with a post-it note so that he would be ready to spend them once he reached the correct amount. It didn’t take long for JJ to earn his remaining white tickets because he is always such a respectful and responsible student.”

JJ was able to spend the entire day helping with office tasks and some of the “extra” things Mr. Clauser does, like troubleshooting computer and phone issues and helping out in the cafeteria. Of course, no day as principal is complete without snacks - especially ice cream.

“When one of JJ’s classmates saw him job shadowing Mr. Clauser,” Parker said, “He asked him how it was going and JJ said ‘great!’ But he didn’t have to say anything at all because his smile from ear to ear showed that he was having so much fun.”

Attendance Prizes

Regular attendance is essential for academic and social growth and success. We understand that absences are sometimes unavoidable. Young children are often more susceptible to sickness than older students. We encourage parents to make sure their students are in attendance as often as possible. We like to recognize classes and individuals with high attendance rates and celebrate with them when they make improvements.

To recognize students who had perfect attendance for the first semester, we invited them to an FHS basketball game. Sixteen of the twenty-five students who had perfect attendance were able to join us. They were recognized between the JV and Varsity games and had a picture taken with members of the basketball team, Gold Dusters, and cheerleaders. They were also given a voucher for a free popcorn and drink from the concession stand.

Kindergartener Emma Stacy was one who was able to attend the game.

Emma’s mom, Sarah, said, “I liked seeing the opportunity to encourage the value in education. It opened up a discussion about the importance of showing up to school. As a parent, I hope to see these kids continue to love learning and make it a priority.”

Student of the Month

As part of the character education program at FES, teachers choose the student who most exemplifies the character word of the month to represent their class as the Student of the Month. We kick off the month recognizing those students with a special parade through the halls called the “Cat Walk” while the rest of the school cheers them on. Halfway through the month, the Students of the Month celebrate with a pizza picnic with the principal.

First grader Kemper Parson was chosen by his teacher, Mrs. Sebastian, to represent his class as the January Student of the Month.

“I think it was super fun to get to eat pizza with the principal,” said Kemper. “I even got to eat lunch with some friends in another class. I liked it so much, I ate two slices of pizza.”

“The Student of the Month lunch is something I really look forward to," Clauser said. "It’s a chance to connect with the kids and have some good conversations with them. Most of the time, it involves me asking questions like ‘what is your favorite flavor of ice cream?’ or ‘what is everyone planning to do this weekend?’ but it gives me the opportunity to recognize them for their awesome accomplishments and to show them that I care about them and am interested in who they are.”

At FES, we look forward to recognizing the achievements of our students, and we love sharing them with our families and community. Like our page on Facebook (www.fb.com/fpsk12es) to see all the ways we celebrate throughout the year.