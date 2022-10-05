Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Cross Country

The KABMS cross country team is off to a great start. They started their season at Arcadia Valley with Laila Stephens leading the team with 5th place. Saturday, September 17th the team traveled to Mineral Area College for the Bismarck Invitational. The girls once again had a strong showing with Stephens leading the pack with 1st place, Breanna Bone 10th place and Larkin Strong 21st.

The team traveled to Oak Ridge on Tuesday, September 20th where the girls finished 2nd as a team. All five runners finished in the top 30 with Stephens again leading the way with 1st place, Bone not far behind with 3rd place and Strong in 9th.

Volleyball

The volleyball team is off to a good start with both 7th and 8th grade teams having 3 wins and 3 losses. The 7th grade team won over Kingston, Valley of Caledonia and North County. The 8th Graders had wins over Kingston, North County and Central. Next week they travel to Arcadia Valley and Farmington to compete.

Football

Football season is in full swing at KABMS. The 7th grade is off to a great start with 2 big wins against Perryville and Central. The 8th grade season opener was a close game with a loss to Perryville, but they came back in week two to beat Central. This week they will have their final home game against St. Vincent before traveling to Ste. Genevieve and Potosi for their final two conference games.

Cheer

The cheerleaders are working hard this season to help bring school spirit to our football games. The 2022 Football cheerleading squad is made up of Brittany Avalos, Aubree Bess, Maggie Gallagher, Payton Hollman, Adriana Kayler, Chevie McCleary, Zoe Shoemaker, Carli Smallen, Emilie Starkey and Amy Tuller.

Congratulations to all of our athletes on a fantastic start to the season.

Play

KABMS students began practicing for the upcoming musical, “The Magical Wizard of Oz”. The anticipated performance is scheduled for early December. More information is coming soon.

Choir

Congratulations to the following students for being accepted into the 2022 - 2023 All District Choir: Angel Gardner, Isabela Turcios, Lillian Pietrangelo, Noah Vogler, Ryley Heady, Molly Clauser, Jaxon Dietiker, and Landon Spala.

Students had to send in an audio recording of singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” For some of the students, this was their first experience with solo-singing.

Classroom News

On Friday, September 16, Mrs. Jenkins Family and Consumer Science classes applied communication skills to collaboratively construct a freestanding Pringles circle.

Mrs. Wengler’s Reading class participated in a cooperative learning activity called Flip It & Clip It, where students read a story and answered questions identifying climax and other pertinent parts of the story.