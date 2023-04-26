All of us in education in any capacity know it takes many loving people for children to thrive, and every person, child or adult, needs to feel appreciated. Paraprofessionals are additional teachers to all of us here at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus.

They make our students bright and feel loved, our hallways sunny, and the building run more efficiently. We are grateful for all five of them, every day, every hour, every minute, every second. Since Paraprofessional Appreciation Day was April 4, when our district was on break, we decided to host a few days of celebration. This is one of those gifts: for everyone to get to know them and why we cherish them being a part of the FALC Family.

They are phenomenal. They are polite. Our perceptive, playful peacemakers. Our pleasant, passionate, patient pros. They are perfect for our students and staff. Let us meet them!

Curtis Cureton:Why do you like working for our school?

“I love seeing all those smiling faces come in every morning. We have an amazing group of super thankful children and staff in our building! I also like that there is never a dull moment and I just never know what tomorrow will bring.”

What season would your students say fit your personality?

“Summer because they know I like to take my boys swimming and fishing during the summer.”

Mallory Hinkle:What inspired you to go into education?

“The Alternative school kids actually inspired me to go into education. I was working as a lunch lady for FOSS then FALC. I instantly connected with the children that were currently enrolled at the ALT school. That is when I knew that my calling was teaching and making a difference in children’s lives.”

What color represents your energy and why?

“I would say pink or red because I show love and affection towards my students at school. The principal once said in my reviews that I was a Momma Bear to our students here at FALC.”

Zak Keller:What have your students taught you?

“My students have taught me the ability to adapt to any situation that may occur in the classroom. Every day is a new day and there are always new challenges.”

What office supply at work is one you are oddly protective of or attached to?

“My pens! I always make sure that I put my pens where they go. I also always have a pen in my pocket.”

Autumn Settle:What is the best piece of advice you have been given that you want to pay forward?

“If at first, you don’t succeed, try again! Change the perspective and try it a different way until you’ve reached your desired outcome but NEVER GIVE UP!”

If a student was going to quote you, which phrases or actions would they comment have stuck in their minds about you?

“I tend to respond with ‘Okie Dokie!’ a lot while in discussion with our students and fellow staff!”

Autum Tyler:What is your wish for every student that comes through our door?

“To know that people do care for them and that this is a safe space for them.”

What was the best gifts a student gave you?

“Seeing them making progress!”