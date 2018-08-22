Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Catherine Mary Novak, 66, of Fredericktown, died Friday, August 3, 2018 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown.

Ms. Novak is survived by her friends. She attended Calvary Church.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown with Bro. Tommy Fults officiating.

