{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Club Donates to Catpack Program

GFWC Friday Club Treasurer Nenita Talaban, Carolyn Kegley and Janet Ward present the Fredericktown Catpack program with a donation, May 17, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Catpack student volunteer Edwardo Lopez accepted the donation. For more information regarding the Catpack Program or how to donate, please contact Shelley Stacy at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School at 573-783-6555.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments