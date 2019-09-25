{{featured_button_text}}
The Fredericktown High School football team lost 21-14 in overtime, Friday, at Perryville.

The game was mostly dominated by the two defenses, as a wet field, five total turnovers, and some untimely penalties also contributed to the low score.

The game was scoreless with less than five minutes to play in the first half. The Pirates’ Dawson Camden scored his first of two rushing touchdowns with 4:59 to play in the second quarter and he added the PAT to give the home team a 7-0 lead.

It appeared the cats would trail at halftime, but Evan Burrows hit Seth Laut with a 21-yard touchdown pass with 17.6 seconds left. Skylar Holland’s PAT made it 7-7.

The Cats took the lead with 4:04 to play in the third, when Burrows scored on a 14-yard run.

The Pirates responded with a long drive capped by a short touchdown run with 11:26 to play in the game.

Perryville scored on the first play of overtime, as Camden went 25 yards around right end.

In its overtime possession, Fredericktown was able to get down near the goal line. Two passing plays from the four yard line fell incomplete, however, and the Pirates were able to stop the Cats just short of scoring the tying touchdown.

On offense, Kyle had 15 carries for 64 yards. Burrows carried seven times for 37 yards and a score. He also completed 19 of 31 passes for 228 yards and another touchdown. Laut had six receptions for 118 yards and the touchdown. Ethan Flanagan had four catches for 34 yards. Kyle had two catches for 47 yards.

On defense, Laut led with nine solo tackles, including three for loss. Tristan Casby had six solo tackles and a fumble recovery. Hunter Hennen had six solo tackles and an interception. Reese Francis added an interception.

The Cats host Potosi, Friday night and it will be “Pink Out Night” at FHS. The Trojans are 2-2 and coming off an overtime loss of their own last week, 20-14 to Ste. Genevieve.

