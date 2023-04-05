The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team lost 2-1 to the Farmington Knightettes, April 3, here.

Farmington opened the scoring midway through the first half to grab a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Fredericktown's Oslynn O'Brien converted a penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1.

It remained 1-1 until later in the second half, when Farmington got the game winner.

Fredericktown lost three road matches last week. The Cats lost 8-0, March 28, at St. Vincent. They lost 8-0, March 29, at Windsor, and they lost 6-0, March 30, at Perryville.

Fredericktown's next match is Thursday at Poplar Bluff.