The Fredericktown High School baseball team defeated the Arcadia Valley Tigers, 6-0, March 28, at the Fredericktown Sports Complex.

The Cats scored a single run in the first inning, three in the second, and single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings.

The first one was enough, however, as Ryan Souden and Zander Stephens combined to shut out the Tigers. Souden went six innings for the victory, allowing just two hits and two walks, while striking out 14 Arcadia Valley batters. Stephens pitched a hitless seventh, walking two, while striking out the side.

At the plate, Garrett Marler, Souden, and Mason Proffer each had two hits. Marler scored three runs.

April 3, the Cats jumped to an early lead before losing 13-6 to the Hillsboro Hawks, at the Rock Wall Ballpark.

Hillsboro scored two in the first, but Fredericktown came back with one run in the bottom of the inning, and three more in the second to take a 4-2 lead. It was 6-6 entering the sixth inning, when the Hawks broke out with seven runs to take the lead for good.

Stephens had three hits and two RBI. Garrett Marler and Easton Wood each had two hits.

The Cats play at Central, Thursday.