Cats take second in Thanksgiving Tourney

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team finished in second place in the 95th Annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, last week.
The No. 3 seed Cats won their opening round game over No. 6 Lesterville, 62-49. The Cats then took on No. 2 seed West County in the semifinals, Nov. 24. Fredericktown won 48-47 on a last second shot to advance to the championship game for the first time in school history. In the championship game, Thursday night, Fredericktown took on top seed and defending tournament and state champ, South Iron. The Panthers won, 68-37.
In Wednesday's semifinals, the Cats fell behind early and trailed for almost the entire game. West County took a 16-10 lead after one quarter and led 25-18 at halftime.
The Bulldogs scored 15 in the third, including a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Ty Harlow, to increase their lead to 40-27 entering the fourth quarter.
West County still had its 13-point lead, 44-31, with 5:28 to play. The Bulldogs' Mason Simily gave his team a 47-35 lead with a 3-point play. The Cats' Andrew Starkey hit a corner 3-pointer and Riley Fraire made a fast-break layup to cut the lead to 47-40.
West County had the ball and a 47-41 lead with 58 seconds left, but the Bulldogs came up empty at the free throw line on three straight possessions.
People are also reading…
Starkey cut the lead to four points with a pair of free throws. Then, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored on a layup to make it 47-45 with 14.3 seconds left.
After rebounding another West County missed free throw, the Cats took possession. Starkey dribbled to about six feet behind the right elbow, and took a 3-point shot between two Bulldogs' defenders. The ball went in, and the Cats had their only lead of the game.
Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 23 points, including ten in the fourth quarter. Fraire scored 11, Dunnahoo scored six, Matthew Starkey and Lane Sikes each scored three, and Mark Heine scored two.
In the championship game, Thursday night, the Cats fell behind early again, but their was no comeback this time. South Iron led 22-7 after one quarter and 47-16 at halftime. The Cats trimmed one point off the lead in the third quarter and trailed 62-32 entering the fourth.
Andrew Starkey led FHS with 13 points. Sikes scored nine, Dunnahoo had seven, Jordan Collier had three, Fraire and Zander Stephens each scored two, and Eli Aslinger had one point.
The Cats host Kingston, Monday.