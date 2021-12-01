Cats take second in Thanksgiving Tourney

In the championship game, Thursday night, the Cats fell behind early again, but their was no comeback this time. South Iron led 22-7 after one quarter and 47-16 at halftime. The Cats trimmed one point off the lead in the third quarter and trailed 62-32 entering the fourth.

Andrew Starkey led FHS with 13 points. Sikes scored nine, Dunnahoo had seven, Jordan Collier had three, Fraire and Zander Stephens each scored two, and Eli Aslinger had one point.

The Cats host Kingston, Monday.