Cats win MAAA opener

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team got the No. 8 seed in the MAAA Tournament. In the tourney's opening round, the Cats defeated No. 9 seed West County, 49-44, Saturday afternoon at Farmington.

West County led 8-6 after one quarter. The Cats scored 17 in the second quarter to take a 23-21 lead into halftime. The Cats increased the lead to 40-32 entering the final quarter.

February 2, the Blackcats got close to tying their game against Potosi several times, but the Trojans held on for a 63-53 victory, here.

Potosi led just 21-17 after one quarter, but stretched the margin to 41-29 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cats scored 15, as Cohlbe Dunnahoo and Andrew Starkey each had six, but the Trojans led 47-44 with a quarter to play. In the fourth quarter, the Trojans made eight of ten free throw attempts and held on for the victory.

Andrew Starkey led four Cats in double figures with 18. Matthew Starkey had 11, and Dunnahoo and Nate Miller each scored ten. Lane Sikes had three points, and Dawson Buford had one.

