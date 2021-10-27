 Skip to main content
Cats win three medals at Dexter meet
Blackcat runners brought home three medals Oct. 23, at Dexter.

It was wet and muddy, but that didn't stop eighth grader Maggie Gruenke from earning a third place medal in the middle school race.

Sophomore Braden Braswell medaled next, finishing the JV race in 16th place.

Lyndan Gruenke cruised to a second place finish for the second year in a row in the varsity race. The high school girls race, the last of the day, was canceled due to lightning.

The FHS Blackcats will race at districts Oct. 30 at Arcadia Valley. The top 30 runners will advance to the MSHSAA State Championships. Seniors Lyndan Gruenke and Ava Laut are both going into districts seeded in the top 20 of the runners in the field, so it should be an exciting race for both of them. The boys will race at 9 a.m. followed by the girls at 9:40 a.m.

