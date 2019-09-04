{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note:  This happened a few weeks ago in Fredericktown and was reported to the Democrat News. The couple mentioned wish to remain anonymous, but they want to recognize the kindness of some local youth.

A local man, 92, and his wife, 89 were hauling a load of wood blocks in a trailer. The couple were traveling on South Main Street when a tire blew out on the trailer and the blocks scattered as they turned on to Park Street. They pulled over near the town pool.

Eight boys and one girl ran to help by picking up the blocks of wood and putting them back in the trailer.

The man offered the children dollar bills, but they refused to take any money.

"'Thank you' was all they wanted from us," the woman says. "Parents of these, you are truly God blessed. And we are thankful for their kindness expressed to us on that day. Surely this will be a forever treasured memory for us."

