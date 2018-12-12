I had never heard the term CAVU until I was watching some of the memorial services for George Herbert Walker Bush this past week.
I’m sure all of you Navy veterans were aware of the term, especially those of you who served on our naval fleets and flew airplanes. Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited (CAVU). When I understood the meaning, I couldn’t help but think how that term could apply to more than just the conditions of the surrounding sky, but to our daily lives. As we look around us each day, do we concentrate on just the immediate conditions, or do we look at the whole picture and evaluate what might lie ahead.
This past Saturday we had a first for Madison County. Since this is our Bicentennial year of celebration (1818-2018), there was an opportunity for people to visit some of the surrounding churches and learn of their history.
Fourteen churches in the area participated. Each church gave those who visited a warm welcome, a sheet/pamphlet with information regarding its founding and history, but also their times of worship and fellowship.
As I saw it, each group of members see the CAVU of opportunity around them. They all are determined men and women who let nothing obstruct their vision from their goal which is to reach out to others to share their message of love and hope.
I have lived in Madison County for fifty-two years. I had the opportunity to visit twelve of the fourteen churches. Some of the churches I had been to before. Others I had never been to, but the experience was encouraging and uplifting for me. I can’t help but wonder if we as individuals don’t often allow the circumstances around us dictate our next move. If life is cloudy or the storms are threatening, will we still be dedicated to reaching our goal, or will we just forget and let things go? The possibilities are endless. The opportunities are there. It’s our responsibility to take advantage and not be deterred.
